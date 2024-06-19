Three low-income housing developments will be awarded $1 million by the City of Eugene.

The money comes out of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which was created to help address the shortage of places to live.

The decision by the Eugene City Council came after a competitive process involving public comment and recommendations by an advisory committee.

Laura Hammond, Eugene’s Housing Tools Analyst, said two of them—Rosa Village and The Lucy—were top choices.

“The top two, I think, scored especially well because they are serving some of our much lower income families, for sure,” she said. “I think they are also in locations where they're gonna be able to access services, and that they're gonna provide a fair number of units as well.”

Rosa Village is a 52 home project by Square One Villages. And The Lucy, by Cornerstone Community Housing, is a 36 unit project. The third, Williams Place, will provide transitional housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Rosa Village and The Lucy will be for households who earn up to 60% of area median income.

“So we're talking about households that might be, you know, employed in jobs here in our community, whether it's a service industry or education, and might just need to find a place to live that's actually in the city of Eugene that's affordable to their families,” Hammond said.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund was established in 2019. It comes from a .05% construction excise tax on new buildings and additions to existing buildings in Eugene.

The following information was included in a City of Eugene press release:

Rosa Village by SquareOne Villages - Awarded: $528,272

Rosa Village will provide 52 cooperative rental homes for households earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Located on SquareOne’s 3.3-acre property along Roosevelt, next to the Opportunity Village shelter site, the development will include 40 one-bedroom flats and 12 two-bedroom townhomes. The development also features a 1,600 square foot common house with shared amenities. Rosa Village was also awarded $342,855 in City SDC Exemptions. Construction is anticipated to begin by March 2025, pending financing.

The Lucy by Cornerstone Community Housing - Awarded: $428,273

The Lucy will offer 36 new rental homes on Hunsaker Lane for households earning up to 60% AMI. The development includes three three-story buildings with six one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom, and nine three-bedroom units. A community center building will provide meeting space, a shared kitchen, and storage space. Cornerstone will offer on-site services to promote resident health, stability, and community engagement. The Lucy was also awarded $365,887 in SDC Exemptions and City Fee Assistance. Construction is anticipated to begin by July 2025, pending financing.

Williams Place by St. Vincent DePaul of Lane County - Awarded: $100,000

Williams Place will provide transitional housing and support services for veterans experiencing homelessness. The development includes 10 one-bedroom units and on-site office space for case management. Initially awarded $350,000 in 2022, the project faced a financial gap due to increased construction costs. The recent AHTF award, along with up to $150,000 in City Fee Assistance, will ensure financial stability. The project is under construction and expected to open this year.

