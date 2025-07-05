© 2025 KLCC

Eugeneans invited to comment on proposed stormwater fee hike

KLCC
Published July 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT

The City of Eugene is holding a public meeting to hear comments on its proposed stormwater fee hike.

The city council passed an administrative order to raise fees by 18%, generating $4.7 million per year in revenue, and holding off deep cuts to city services for six years. The average household would pay about $3.50 more per month, according to the city.

The meeting is scheduled for July 7 at noon, over Zoom. More information will be available by the evening of July 3 on the public meetings calendar of the city’s website.
