Eugeneans invited to comment on proposed stormwater fee hike

The City of Eugene is holding a public meeting to hear comments on its proposed stormwater fee hike.

The city council passed an administrative order to raise fees by 18%, generating $4.7 million per year in revenue, and holding off deep cuts to city services for six years. The average household would pay about $3.50 more per month, according to the city.

The meeting is scheduled for July 7 at noon, over Zoom. More information will be available by the evening of July 3 on the public meetings calendar of the city’s website.

