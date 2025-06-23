Eugene passes two-year budget, preserving library, animal services

Eugene City Council approved its next two year budget Monday night, avoiding large cuts to libraries and animal services.

Eugene’s libraries have been on the chopping block repeatedly this budget cycle as city council tried to find new revenue–which they did, in the form of increased stormwater fees.

Library Foundation Executive Director Dana Fleming told council members Monday that after years of reductions, the library can’t afford new books and programs.

"Facing the closure of the downtown library on Sundays and Mondays would have added insult to injury,” Fleming said. “However, I'm here tonight to say thank you. Thank you for listening to the pleas of Eugenians who love our library, and for being creative in your search for additional revenue via the stormwater fee."

The approximately $1.6 billion spending plan went through multiple versions after a group backed by the Eugene Chamber of Commerce sent an earlier revenue proposal plan to the ballot.

Allison Straub, CEO of Eugene-based company Burley, was one of several business leaders who directly asked the city council to include them from the beginning in future budget discussions.

“We're not asking for a seat out of criticism,” she said, “but because we care deeply about Eugene and want to help build a sustainable future. Business leaders can bring tangible experience, we're in it for the long haul and we have deep community ties.”

The stormwater fee will also allow the city to cover its contract with Greenhill Humane Society for animal services, and keep Amazon Pool and Sheldon Community Center open for the next two years. The budget also funds $500,000 to transition alternative response services after the departure of CAHOOTS from Eugene..

There are still some cuts in the budget, including leaving jobs vacant and reductions in administrative and business retention services and programs. The spending plan will go into effect July 1.

