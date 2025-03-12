Petition to place Eugene's fire fee on the ballot backed by business, commercial property interests

A Eugene ballot measure that would allow voters to decide whether they want to pay a new fire fee is mostly funded by commercial property owners and businesses.

The fee, which was approved by the Eugene City Council last month in hopes of avoiding a budget cliff, is based on building size. Commercial property owners will pay an average of $38 dollars a month for a building larger than 5,000 square feet. Most Eugene residents will pay around $10 a month.

Buildings larger than 10,000 square feet will pay $63 a month, and buildings larger than 15,000 square feet will pay $113 a month.

According to state and county records, companies that own shopping centers and other commercial property, a cold storage company and a car dealership donated to the campaign, “Voters Against Forever Fees.”

Their funds were used to hire a signature gathering company.

Eugene’s Chamber of Commerce has been leading the charge on the ballot measure, but the official chief petitioners are Erik Parrish, the treasurer of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and the CFO of an emergency supplies company, Marvin Révoal, an insurance executive and consultant, and media production company owner, Chris Elliot.

They’ve called the fee a “band-aid” solution to Eugene’s shortfall and have argued it isn’t a sustainable, or responsible way to balance the city budget.

Opponents to the ballot measure have argued that state law has tied the city’s hands and a fee is the only way the Eugene can dodge drastic cuts, like closing the library one day a week, or potentially shuttering Amazon pool.

The group, which includes City Council members and other community leaders, “Save Our Services” does not yet appear to have filed any campaign finance information with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Fire fee opponents must gather at least 8,726 signatures, or 15 percent of votes cast in the mayoral election, to qualify for the ballot.

A member of the group reached by phone Monday said they believed the campaign had gathered the required number.

Once the campaign turns in their signatures by the deadline on Thursday March 13, they will be reviewed by the city of Eugene Recorder’s Office. They will then be sent to the Lane County Elections Office where election workers will validate that all signatures came from eligible Eugene voters.

If the petition meets the requirements it will be sent to the ballot.