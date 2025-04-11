-
The Eugene City Council is considering whether to move the date of the upcoming fire fee referendum, try some other alternative, or let the election proceed as scheduled.
-
A petition to allow Eugene voters to decide whether they want to pay a fee to maintain fire, and other city services, has qualified to appear on the November ballot.
-
Organizers behind Eugene fire fee referendum say they’ve gathered enough signatures to appear on ballotThe Lane County Elections Office has two weeks to validate the signatures to ensure that enough of them came from eligible voters.
-
A Eugene ballot measure that would allow voters to decide whether they want to pay a new fire fee is mostly funded by commercial property owners and businesses.
-
A conversation with Eugene City Councilor Eliza Kashinsky and the Eugene Chamber's Brittany Quick-Warner about the pros and cons of the fire services fee.
-
Eugene’s new Fire Service fee is facing a challenge from local business leaders.
-
The Eugene City Council has approved a new fee in hopes of closing an $11.5 million shortfall.
-
This week, council members learned they’ll likely have to slash millions in library, admin, fire and police spending if they don’t pass a fire fee, or find other new revenue.
-
The fate of a new fee proposed to help close the City of Eugene’s impending budget shortfall likely won’t be decided until January, at the earliest.
-
After hearing testimony on Monday from concerned community members, some city council members said they needed more time and information to decide.
-
The city of Eugene is considering a new fee to cover the cost of providing fire services.
-
Eugene is facing a nearly $14 million budget shortfall over the next two years. City leaders are contemplating cutbacks and higher fees for city services.