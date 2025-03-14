© 2025 KLCC

Organizers behind Eugene fire fee referendum say they’ve gathered enough signatures to appear on ballot

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:49 PM PDT
The children's section at the downtown Eugene Public Library. Students on Eugene's outskirts who are home schooled, or go to charter school, could soon be eligible for free library cards.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The children's section at the downtown Eugene Public Library. If the fire fee referendum does appear on the ballot, city leaders would not be able to collect funds that would ensure the library stays open seven days a week until after the outcome of the election is known.

Organizers behind a referendum on Eugene’s new fire fee say they’ve gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

The Eugene Chamber of Commerce led the charge on the referendum, gathering more than 8,400 signatures—about 3,000 more than they needed to qualify.

The Lane County Elections Office has two weeks to validate the signatures to ensure that at least 5,817 came from eligible voters.

In a press release Friday, Eugene Chamber President Brittany Quick-Warner argued using fees to balance the city budget is irresponsible, and places too much of a burden on the public.

“We stand ready to work together toward solutions that balance Eugene’s budget without placing an undue burden on businesses and families,” Quick-Warner said. “Our goal is not just to challenge a fee but to ensure a more sustainable, transparent, and community-supported path forward.”

City leaders have said a fee is the only way they can avoid massive budget cuts to public-facing services.

If the referendum is placed on the ballot - the city will not be able to collect the fee as planned at the start of the new budget year in July.

That could mean $8 million in services, including the Amazon swimming pool, the library and community programs, may not have funding. The city had also planned to use the new fee to hire another squad of firefighters.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
