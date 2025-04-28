Amazon Pool to remain open this summer under latest budget proposal

A popular Eugene summer recreation spot appears to have escaped the budget scalpel–for this year, at least.

According to a budget proposal released by the Eugene City Manager last week, the Amazon Pool will be open this summer. After that, the pool would close next summer, and possibly beyond. Permanent staff would be relocated and seasonal positions would be cut.

For this season, however, the pool will operate as normal, according to the budget draft, which is subject to change.

“We've got swim lessons that are up for summer registration ,” said Ian Campbell with the City of Eugene. “There's also a number of on-your-own fitness classes. There's some instructive fitness classes. (And) lap swimming, which is forever popular.”

The potential future cuts to the Amazon Pool and other programs come as the city tries to close an $11.5 million budget gap. The budget proposal will be presented to the Eugene Budget Committee this Wednesday evening. That panel will discuss the proposal and take public comment over the course of three meetings in May, before making its recommendation to the Eugene City Council.

The city had hoped to avoid closing the pool and other services by collecting a monthly fee on properties. Dubbed the “fire fee,” it would have brought in around $8 million to offset the current shortfall. However, with the fee now on hold until voters decide its fate, city staff are preparing a spending plan with cuts to services. The City Council has discussed other options in hopes of avoiding further cuts.