Pat Casey earns spot in ABCA Hall of Fame class of 2026

Pat Casey, the former head baseball coach at Oregon State, is set to be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2026. The honor marks his second college baseball hall of fame recognition, following his 2024 induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Over 24 seasons in Corvallis, Casey led the Beavers to three NCAA titles in 2006, 2007, and 2018. His final game as head coach was a 5-0 win over Arkansas to secure that last championship — and his 900th victory with the program.

Casey’s career included five conference titles, 12 NCAA Regional appearances, and four 50-win seasons. He was honored five times as National Coach of the Year and received multiple Coach of the Year awards within the Pac-10 and Pac-12.

Under his leadership, Oregon State saw over 100 players drafted by Major League Baseball teams, with more than 20 reaching the majors.

Before arriving at OSU in 1995, Casey coached at George Fox for seven seasons. He retired with a career record of 1,071-572-7 over 31 years in collegiate coaching.

Casey is one of six coaches named to the ABCA’s 2026 Hall of Fame class. The group will be celebrated during a banquet on January 9, 2026, at the ABCA’s annual convention in Columbus, Ohio.

