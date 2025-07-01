It's official: Oregon is in fire season

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced Tuesday that all of its districts are in fire season.

With fourth of July holiday weekend approaching ODF says fireworks are not allowed on forest land- whether it's private, state or federal forest in Oregon.

Here are some tips for wildfire prevention from ODF:

Know before you go. Campfires may be banned or only allowed in approved campgrounds.



Make sure your campfire is cool to the touch before going to sleep or leaving your site. Don’t forget to Drown, Stir, Repeat.



Backyard debris burning either requires a burn permit during fire season or is prohibited altogether. If you burned earlier this spring, go back and check on your debris burn site to make sure nothing reignites due to the heat.



Don’t flick a cigarette onto the ground. It may be just enough to start a fire.



Don’t park or idle over dried grass.



Don’t drag tow chains.



Check local restrictions and fire danger levels.

ODF protects over 16 million acres of private, county, state, and federal land in Oregon from wildfire. Fire season is declared at the local level when conditions reach a point where the risk of a fire starting and spreading becomes clear. This year, the Southwest Oregon district was the first to declare on June 1, and the North Cascade District was the last to declare on July 1.

