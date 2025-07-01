State wildlife officials to hold public meeting for endangered orca management plan review

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is developing a plan to protect Southern Resident orcas, which were added to the state’s Endangered Species List last year.

Southern Resident orcas are a population of orcas native to the eastern North Pacific Ocean. They pass through the Oregon coast between feeding areas, and spend most of their time in the Salish Sea in Washington.

John North, the ODFW’s Fish Division Deputy Administrator, said the whales follow the paths of their main source of food: salmon.

“We'll see them around the mouths of Columbia in the spring months, you know, February into April,” North said. “Then sometimes you'll see them along our coast.”

But as salmon populations decline, Southern Resident orcas are losing prey, and that isn’t the only threat to their survival.

“In the Salish Sea, where they hang out, it's a very populated area with lots of boats. All that noise can interfere with their feeding behaviors,” North said. “Contaminants in the environment (are) suspected to have an effect on their birth success.”

In the last two decades, the population of Southern Resident orcas has decreased from almost 100 whales to 74.

To mitigate the decrease, the ODFW has drafted an Endangered Species Management Plan with proposed actions to protect the population.

These include actions like restoring wild salmon populations, reducing contamination of prey and increasing awareness of the orcas and the threats to their survival.

A meeting on July 9 will review the proposed plan, discuss the population’s background and allow for public comment for input on management opportunities.

North said meetings like this – and feedback from the public – are a critical part of the ODFW’s efforts to preserve the Southern Resident orcas’ population.

“It is a bit challenging because we don't have any dedicated funds; we don't even have a whale biologist in our agency,” he said. “We're presenting a plan that captures what we think we can do to help contribute.”

Members of the public can provide input on how the population can be protected. The plan will be presented to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission in mid-August.

North also hopes the public will consider ways they can stay up to date and educated on the population.

“There's a lot of things the average person can do in their daily lives that may, if we all contribute a little bit, eventually help the population,” he said.