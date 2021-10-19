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Researchers recently published a study tracking the presence of killer whales in Washington waters, such as Puget Sound and the Salish Sea, since the 1970s.
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With breaches and tail slapping, a pod of orca whales put on a show near Seattle on Friday.
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Scientists know a surprising amount of information about Southern Resident Killer Whales, but once the whales leave their home waters of Puget Sound, their whereabouts become a little more murky, especially off the Oregon coast.
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Almost the entire population of southern resident killer whales gathered in central Puget Sound on Sunday, but the newest member of J Pod, a newborn known as J64, was not among them.
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An endangered orca was spotted Friday carrying a dead newborn on her nose, umbilical cord still attached, between Orcas Island and Cypress Island in Washington state.
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The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is developing a plan to protect Southern Resident orcas, which were added to the state’s Endangered Species List last year.
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It’s seal pupping season along the Oregon coast — and more killer whale sightings by a growing number of watchersUp and down the Oregon coast, harbor seal pupping season is just getting underway.
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Southern resident orcas are now listed as endangered under Oregon law, providing additional protections to their struggling population.
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Several conservation groups -including two in Oregon- have announced their intent to take the federal government to court. It’s over FEMA’s floodplain management which the groups say harms salmonids and orcas.
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A group of killer whales that live in the coastal waters of Oregon and other parts of the Pacific Northwest may soon be listed under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.
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The whales regularly travel up and down the west coast in search of food.
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The holiday season isn't quite over...so what's one to do between Christmas and New Year's?Whale watching, according to Oregon Parks and Recreation…