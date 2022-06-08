© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT
3 members of the T049A matrilineal group -- T049A (front whale), the whale is her newest calf T049A6 (born 2022), and her fourth calf T049A4 (born 2014) is behind her.jpg
Marine Mammal Institute
/
Oregon State University
3 members of the T049A matrilineal group -- T049A (front whale), the whale is her newest calf T049A6 (born 2022), and her fourth calf T049A4 (born 2014) is behind her in Yaquina Bay, Newport.

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot.

Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. He says the Orcas feed on seals and sea lions in Yaquina Bay and other bays up and down the coast. He says Orcas are highly social animals that travel in matri-lines—the oldest female leads the way.

T049A (born 1986) the matriarch of the T049A matrilineal group.jpg
1 of 2  — T049A (born 1986) the matriarch of the T049A matrilineal group.jpg
T049A (born 1986) the matriarch of the T049A matrilineal group
Marine Mammal Institute
T049A's adult male son T049A1 (born 2001).jpg
2 of 2  — T049A's adult male son T049A1 (born 2001).jpg
T049A's adult male son T049A1 (born 2001)
Marine Mammal Institute

“These are family groups,” he said. “They live together for decades. They hunt together for 30, 40, 50 years. So they learn how to tackle pretty much any kind of prey that they come across. And they share everything that they catch.”

Pitman says Orcas tend to be sly so they aren’t always easy to spot. The mammal eating killer whales are a healthier population than their fish-eating cousins, who compete for the same food humans do.

