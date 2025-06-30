AAA predicts record breaking domestic travel over 4th of July

Despite rising fuel prices, Americans are still heading out to celebrate the 4th of July. The number of Americans traveling via car and air over the Independence Day weekend could break records, according to AAA.

The surge in travel was not unexpected, said Marie Dodds, Director of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

“Independence Day is the busiest summer travel weekend,” she said.

Member responses to a AAA survey in May indicated that 72.2 million Americans will go 50 miles or more from home, with an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to 2024.

Of this 72.2 million, 875,000 are Oregonians.

The majority of travelers are predicted to be going on road trips, with 686,000 Oregonians going to their destination by car.

“Going by car is often cheaper and more flexible than going by other modes,” said Dodds.

Those traveling by car may be impacted by a recent increase in the price of gas. Crude oil prices have jumped in response to the strikes between Israel and Iran, and the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The national average this week increased by 6 cents, rising to $3.22 a gallon, according to AAA. The Oregon average increased 7 cents to $4.08 a gallon.

Dodds said travelers are likely to be undeterred by this rise. She said when prices are high, travelers adjust their plans to make a trip as inexpensive as possible.

During Independence Day weekend in 2024, AAA responded to 7,000 requests for roadside assistance in Oregon related to dead car batteries, flat tires, or lock-outs. Dodds recommends drivers listen to local traffic reports on the radio and use 511 services to get information and help while on the road.