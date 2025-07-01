© 2025 KLCC

New Eugene 4J Superintendent officially joins district this week

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:26 PM PDT
New 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson helps students at Chávez Elementary school choose their lunch.
1 of 2  — 20250701_114507.jpg
New 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson helps students at Chávez Elementary school choose their lunch.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
New 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson helps students at Chávez Elementary school choose their lunch.
2 of 2  — 20250701_114748.jpg
New 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson helps students at Chávez Elementary school choose their lunch.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC

Eugene 4J School District’s new superintendent is on the job, as of this week.

Miriam Mickelson started her tenure at 4J with a visit to the Chávez Elementary School Cafeteria on Tuesday, helping pre-K students get their lunch: sloppy joes with baby carrots, and either an apple or a pear on the side.

Mickelson said she’s hoping students and staff will get used to seeing her around their schools.

"I am not the kind of leader who will just sit in my office and lead from there,” she said. “I like to be out and about. So lots of school visits, program visits, meetings, connecting with various constituents."

Mickelson, who had four years of experience as a superintendent in Washington before she was chosen to lead 4J, said she’s also already scheduled several meetings with community leaders.

In the weeks before Mickelson’s arrival, the 4J Board approved significant budget cuts. Mickelson said she anticipates next year will also be challenging for the district amidst a turbulent political and financial climate.

She said her interactions with people in Eugene and the community’s strong support for public education have made her hopeful.

“We have outstanding staff members who are deeply committed to doing great work on behalf of our kids,” Mickelson said. “We also have supportive community members, and parents and families, so I’m very hopeful and positive that we’ll be able to navigate those challenges the best that we can.”

Mickelson said she plans to spend her summer getting to know 4J workers and preparing to welcome back students this fall.
Tags
Education 4JK-12
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
