Eugene 4J School District approves new superintendent contract

The Eugene 4J School District has approved a contract with its new superintendent, an administrator from Northwest Washington.

The Eugene 4J School Board unanimously chose Miriam Mickelson to lead the district earlier this month. This week, the board voted to adopt her three-year contract – which starts July 1.

Mickelson will earn a base salary of $300,000 a year and an annual cost of living adjustment. She will also receive stipends for a vehicle and technology, and the district will also cover up to $10,000 of moving expenses, according to her contract, which the district provided to KLCC.

Eugene 4J’s last permanent superintendent, Andy Dey, made about $240,000 a year and received similar stipends for technology and transportation. He did not have previous superintendent experience before he was promoted to the district’s top job.

Mickelson served as superintendent for four years at her former district in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.

Along with overall compensation, another difference between Dey’s and Mickelson’s contract is how the district compensates its top officer during a budget crisis.

According to Mickelson’s contract, the district has the right to reduce her salary–along with all of its other administrators–if it enters an agreement with the teacher’s union to make budget reductions.

It’s possible that could occur: The district is looking to cut at least $17.5 million in spending next fiscal year as it deals with a decline in enrollment and increasing costs.

The 4J Board is a little over a month away from adopting next year’s budget.

