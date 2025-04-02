Eugene 4J School District chooses former Washington administrator as new superintendent

The Eugene 4J School District selected a former Washington administrator to serve as its new superintendent at a board meeting Wednesday.

Miriam Miralles Mickelson most recently served as a superintendent at a district in northwest Washington. Mickelson grew up in the Philippines, immigrating to the U.S. at age 22, and said access to public education changed her life.

In an interview with KLCC, she said what attracted her to Eugene is 4J’s continued commitment to its most marginalized students.

"It means a lot to our students, especially our underrepresented students to see a leader who looks like them and who shares some of their lived experiences,” Mickelson said. “Representation affirms to our students that their goals, their priorities, their dreams are within reach."

Mickelson said she was looking forward to getting to know families and staff in the district, and really admired 4J’s approach to making sure all students feel they are supported, and belong.

Courtesy of Eugene 4J School District Miriam Miralles Mickelson was appointed as Eugene 4J School District superintendent April 2, 2025.

“Those things resonate with me and I am confident that we’ll be able to do incredible things together in 4J,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson has a doctorate in educational leadership from Seattle Pacific University and has worked at several districts across Washington. She most recently worked at the Sedro-Woolley School District, serving as superintendent for four years.

In a news release announcing the vote, Eugene 4J School District said Mickelson’s separation from her previous employer was “a mutual, no-cause agreement following a shift in board composition shaping the district’s direction.”

According to the Skagit Valley Herald , one recently elected Sedro-Wooley board member is associated with the conservative organization Moms For Liberty, and two board members have resigned in the last several months amidst increasing turmoil and politicization around the body.

Mickelson was chosen from a competitive, months-long search from a pool of 47 qualified applicants, according to district officials, who did not reveal the names of any other candidates.

School Board Chair Jenny Jonak said Mickelson’s background as an immigrant, and her years of experience in both teaching and administration, made her the perfect choice.

“We were so lucky to attract this amazing candidate,” she said.

Jonak said she’s also confident that Mickelson will be a stabilizing force that will help move 4J forward.

"Longevity of a superintendent really helps to build a district and keep it stable,” Jonak said. “So I hope our community will take the opportunity to get to know her the way our board has and to welcome her, and to support her."

4J has been led by an interim leader for nearly a year – after it parted ways with its last superintendent, Andy Dey, amidst accusations of bullying and retaliation.

Pending final contract negotiations, Mickelson will start the job in July.

