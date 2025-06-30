Oregon among the bottom states for home flipping

Home flipping in Oregon has dropped in the past year and is done at a rate that is about two-thirds the national average, according to a recent release from real estate data firm Attom Data .

Attom’s data show 5.8% of the homes sold in Oregon in the first quarter of 2025 had also been sold within the previous 12 months. The national average is 8.3%.

The low number of homes being bought to fix up and re-sell comes despite Oregon’s median home age being more than 40 years old and one of the tightest housing markets in the nation.

Housing market analyst Rick Sharga said the tight housing market is causing some of the issues for home flippers.

"Because home prices are as high as they are in Oregon, they can’t find a lot to buy at a price that would allow them to make improvements to the property and sell it at a higher price," he said.

The high starting price is also pairing with high costs on construction materials, permitting costs that are higher than in other states and heavier regulations around real estate investment.

Another factor, according to Sharga, is Oregon's relatively low foreclosure rate. Such homes are often bought by home flippers because they frequently have lower prices and a need for improvements.

Attom examined data for the 13 Oregon counties that had more than 10 flips in the first quarter of 2025. All of the counties had percentages of flipped homes below the national average, ranging from Jackson County’s 3.8% of home sales to Linn and Clackamas counties’ 7.5%.

Other Oregon counties that made the list include Benton (5.2%), Deschutes (6.5%), Douglas (5.2%), and Lane (6.8%).