National Politics
Experts hailed the move as an important first step in righting the wrongs from decades of uneven drug enforcement policy.
Russian missile hit cities across Ukraine — including Kyiv and Lviv. Big names drop in to key midterm states. And Iran tries to shut down protests, now in their fourth week.
Vice President Harris has held more than 20 events on abortion rights since May. She's been traveling the country to listen and speak about what's become a top issue for Democratic voters.
You can learn a lot about how candidates and their backers think they can win an election by looking at how they spend ad money. Two themes are emerging: crime and abortion.