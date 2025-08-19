© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates sound the alarm on funding cuts to Crater Lake National Park

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:36 AM PDT
Crater Lake National Park draws visitors from all over to see one of the deepest lakes in the world. September 5, 2024.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Crater Lake National Park draws visitors from all over to see one of the deepest lakes in the world. September 5, 2024.

National parks across the country are already short-staffed, and the U.S. Department of the Interior has proposed steep cuts to the Park Service's budget for next year.

Karen Walters, with Friends of Crater Lake, said it's becoming unsustainable.

"We are filling in for staff that is way, way, way short," she said. "We are doing projects that should have been done years ago, but because of funding and staff cuts, they're not getting done."

More funding cuts could mean even fewer staff, along with more frequent visitor center closures and program cancellations. In July, a reconciliation bill pulled back hundreds of millions of dollars that had been intended to improve Park Service staffing.

Major staffing shortages were what prompted Kevin Heatley, former superintendent at Crater Lake, to resign in May. Staffing at Crater Lake has been cut in half over the past decade due to a lack of funding.

Caitlyn Burford, with the National Parks Conservation Association, said staffing levels are already critically low.

"Biologists and historians are cleaning bathrooms or running front desks," she said. "Without our staff, our parks don't run — not day to day, and definitely not long term."

Burford and other advocates met with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Sunday to advocate for national park funding and highlight the economic value parks bring to local communities.
Copyright 2025 Jefferson Public Radio

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Politics & Government Crater LakeCrater Lake National ParkFederal Funding Cuts
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Related Content