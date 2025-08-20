Oregon, Washington governors reject federal calls to scrap sanctuary laws

The governors of Oregon and Washington told federal officials Tuesday that their states will not abandon sanctuary laws in the face of threats by the Trump administration to pull funding or prosecute local officials.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wrote that nothing about the state’s nearly 40-year-old sanctuary policies “thwarts” federal immigration enforcement — an allegation Bondi made in letters to Oregon and other sanctuary jurisdictions last week.

“On behalf of the State of Oregon and its citizens, I respectfully disagree with your assertions,” Kotek wrote. “Since Oregon enacted its state law regarding federal immigration enforcement nearly 40 years ago, Oregon public officials and law enforcement officers have not violated federal immigration enforcement law.”

Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a fiery reply of his own.

“You are hereby notified that Washington State will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations,” Ferguson, who also held a Tuesday press conference on the federal demands, wrote in a reply letter. “In the America that I love and have taught my children to revere, we resolve our differences peacefully through public discourse and, if necessary, through the courts — not by threatening political opponents with imprisonment.”

Kotek, Ferguson and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson were among dozens of elected officials around the country warned of consequences last week if they didn’t alter sanctuary policies.

The warning came in the form of a letter from Bondi indicating that federal funding is in jeopardy for jurisdictions that keep such laws in place. Bondi also said the U.S. Department of Justice may file lawsuits against states, or even prosecute public officials that “obstruct” immigration enforcement.

“Congress has codified the duty of states and local governments to cooperate in immigration enforcement efforts,” Bondi wrote. “For too long, so-called sanctuary jurisdiction policies have undermined this necessary cooperation and obstructed federal immigration enforcement.”

The Trump administration has already withheld funding that supports survivors of domestic violence and child sexual abuse in Oregon and other states with sanctuary laws.

Bondi asked recipients of the letter to respond by Tuesday.

Oregon’s sanctuary law, the first of its kind in the nation, prevents public officials in the state from assisting federal authorities on immigration matters or collecting information relating to people’s immigration status. As Kotek noted, the law has been supported by voters, who in 2018 shot down a ballot measure to repeal it. State lawmakers strengthened the policy in 2021.

The law is set to get a test soon. Marion County filed a federal lawsuit against the state and the federal government on Monday seeking clarity on whether it was legally able to provide public records to immigration officials.

“The State of Oregon is in compliance with federal law and will continue to follow state law,” she wrote. “Therefore, no ‘immediate initiatives’ are necessary to eliminate laws that impede federal immigration enforcement.”

Portland officials also responded to Bondi’s letter Thursday afternoon. In a brief letter to Bondi, City Attorney Robert Taylor acknowledged that the city had received her letter.

“Please take this letter as the City’s response that the City of Portland complies with applicable federal and state laws, and the City of Portland will continue to follow such laws,” Taylor wrote.

OPB reporter Alex Zielinski contributed to this report.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.