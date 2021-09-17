KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers is a podcast where we talk to business leaders creating economic and community success in western and central Oregon. Our region is rich with business and economic stories that aren’t being told, so we decided to create a podcast where we can have a conversation with the very leaders in Oregon who are moving the business community forward.

Every other week, we will launch a new in-depth conversation with a person who is either creating wealth, policy, or opportunity for Oregon to continue to thrive today, and into the future. It won’t always be a CEO or business leader or a leader in private industry, it could be an elected official, entrepreneur, or nonprofit leader, but the conversation will always focus on an important driver of community prosperity.