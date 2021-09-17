© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rainmakers_thumbnail_2.png
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Hosted by Michael Dunne

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers is a podcast where we talk to business leaders creating economic and community success in western and central Oregon. Our region is rich with business and economic stories that aren’t being told, so we decided to create a podcast where we can have a conversation with the very leaders in Oregon who are moving the business community forward.

Every other week, we will launch a new in-depth conversation with a person who is either creating wealth, policy, or opportunity for Oregon to continue to thrive today, and into the future. It won’t always be a CEO or business leader or a leader in private industry, it could be an elected official, entrepreneur, or nonprofit leader, but the conversation will always focus on an important driver of community prosperity.

Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
  • Laird.Brent-WEB-1.jpg
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Brent Laird, Partner, at Kernutt Stokes and leader of their Athletics Practice
    On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we tackle the very interesting and relatively new subject of Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes and how a recent supreme court ruling opened the doors for college players to be paid.
  • mark johnson.JPG
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Mark Johnson, Interim GM of Lane Transit District
    On this edition of he Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we are talking with interim GM of Lane Transit District, Mark Johnson.
  • Karl mundorff.jpg
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Karl Mundorff, Oregon State University Accelerator Program
    A conversation with Karl Mundorff, the executive director of the Oregon State University Accelerator program.
  • Brian Steffen.jpg
    KLCC’s Oregon Rainmakers: Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA
    On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we talk with Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer. Steffen talks about the venerable Eugene institution whose origins can be traced back to when the University of Oregon was a brand new institution and gives us an update on The $42 million capital campaign to build a new Y with state-of-the art facilities.
  • Josh Lehner
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Josh Lehner, State Of Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis
    On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we talk with Josh Lehner an economist with the State Of Oregon’s office of economic analysis. Lehner talks about the health of the state and local economy, some potential challenges to overcome, and some solid optimism for the near future.
  • Lucy-Vinis03_2016_web2-1.png
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Lucy Vinis, Mayor of Eugene
    On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers we talk to Lucy Vinis, the Mayor of Eugene. Serving since January of 2017, Mayor Vinis has been the chief elected official of Eugene during some of the most unusual and challenging times in the city’s history. We talk about those challenges and the economic climate within our community.
  • updated allan headshot.png
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Allan Benevides, Eugene Emeralds
    On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we are talking baseball, specifically the quest for a new baseball park for the Eugene Emeralds. Our guest today is Allan Benevides, The Emeralds GM and the leader of the campaign to build a new stadium or risk losing the team to another minor league city.
  • Oregon Rainmakers 2021 in Review
    KLCC Oregon Rainmakers: 2021 in Review
    On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast we are talking about the year that was – 2021. To help us look back on the biggest business stories of the last year our guests are three experts and leaders of prominent chambers of commerce in Oregon. We have Brittany Quick Warner, President & CEO of the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, Vonnie Mikkelsen, President & CEO of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and Bettina Hannigan, President & CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce.
  • Jim McGovern, Chief Medical Officer of PeaceHealth Oregon
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Jim McGovern and Todd Salnas of PeaceHealth Oregon
    On this edition of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we talk to Todd Salnas, CEO of PeaceHealth Oregon and Jim McGovern, its Chief Medical Officer. PeaceHealth provides health services throughout western and central Oregon and both gentlemen talk about the latest issues and challenges in healthcare and how they and their team worked to serve the community during the generational pandemic.
  • Noreen Dunnells, United Way of Lane County
    KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Noreen Dunnells, United Way of Lane County
    On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Noreen Dunnells, the CEO of United Way of Lane County. From wildfire and pandemic relief to ensuring our youth can be successful in school and in life, United Way is a key organization in our community. In this conversation we talk about how nonprofits are faring during COVID and what the future holds for the United Way.
Load More