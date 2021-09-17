KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers is a podcast where we talk to business leaders creating economic and community success in western and central Oregon. Our region is rich with business and economic stories that aren’t being told, so we decided to create a podcast where we can have a conversation with the very leaders in Oregon who are moving the business community forward.
Every other week, we will launch a new in-depth conversation with a person who is either creating wealth, policy, or opportunity for Oregon to continue to thrive today, and into the future. It won’t always be a CEO or business leader or a leader in private industry, it could be an elected official, entrepreneur, or nonprofit leader, but the conversation will always focus on an important driver of community prosperity.
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Brent Laird, Partner, at Kernutt Stokes and leader of their Athletics PracticeOn this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we tackle the very interesting and relatively new subject of Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes and how a recent supreme court ruling opened the doors for college players to be paid.
On this edition of he Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we are talking with interim GM of Lane Transit District, Mark Johnson.
A conversation with Karl Mundorff, the executive director of the Oregon State University Accelerator program.
On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers podcast, we talk with Brian Steffen, Eugene Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer. Steffen talks about the venerable Eugene institution whose origins can be traced back to when the University of Oregon was a brand new institution and gives us an update on The $42 million capital campaign to build a new Y with state-of-the art facilities.
On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we talk with Josh Lehner an economist with the State Of Oregon’s office of economic analysis. Lehner talks about the health of the state and local economy, some potential challenges to overcome, and some solid optimism for the near future.
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers we talk to Lucy Vinis, the Mayor of Eugene. Serving since January of 2017, Mayor Vinis has been the chief elected official of Eugene during some of the most unusual and challenging times in the city’s history. We talk about those challenges and the economic climate within our community.
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we are talking baseball, specifically the quest for a new baseball park for the Eugene Emeralds. Our guest today is Allan Benevides, The Emeralds GM and the leader of the campaign to build a new stadium or risk losing the team to another minor league city.
On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast we are talking about the year that was – 2021. To help us look back on the biggest business stories of the last year our guests are three experts and leaders of prominent chambers of commerce in Oregon. We have Brittany Quick Warner, President & CEO of the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, Vonnie Mikkelsen, President & CEO of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and Bettina Hannigan, President & CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce.
On this edition of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we talk to Todd Salnas, CEO of PeaceHealth Oregon and Jim McGovern, its Chief Medical Officer. PeaceHealth provides health services throughout western and central Oregon and both gentlemen talk about the latest issues and challenges in healthcare and how they and their team worked to serve the community during the generational pandemic.
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Noreen Dunnells, the CEO of United Way of Lane County. From wildfire and pandemic relief to ensuring our youth can be successful in school and in life, United Way is a key organization in our community. In this conversation we talk about how nonprofits are faring during COVID and what the future holds for the United Way.