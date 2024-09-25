© 2024 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Anne Marie Levis, President and Creative Director of Funk Levis

By Michael Dunne
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Anne Marie Levis
Anne Marie Levis

Oregon Rainmakers spoke with Anne Marie Levis, President and Creative Director of Funk Levis - a local PR and crisis communications firm, as well as a former school board member at 4J.

Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show <a href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/oregon-on-the-record" data-cms-id="00000186-195d-d657-a3fe-dbfda2230000" data-cms-href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/oregon-on-the-record" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000178-fa14-de25-a179-fb956a3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1716499982858,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1716499982858,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Oregon On The Record&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-195d-d657-a3fe-dbfda2230000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4bea2466-9ee6-3fd3-8a89-acef2455aa6b&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75e-d627-a5ff-bf7fc6d30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75e-d627-a5ff-bf7fc6c60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Oregon On The Record</a>. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, <a href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/klccs-oregon-rainmakers" data-cms-id="0000017b-f418-d9c6-ab7b-f4bfab520000" data-cms-href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/klccs-oregon-rainmakers" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000178-fa14-de25-a179-fb956a3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1716500009580,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1716500009580,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Oregon Rainmakers&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-f418-d9c6-ab7b-f4bfab520000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4bea2466-9ee6-3fd3-8a89-acef2455aa6b&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75f-d07f-a1bf-a7ff3db60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75f-d07f-a1bf-a7ff3dad0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Oregon Rainmakers</a>. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
