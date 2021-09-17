Oregon Grapevine
KLCC’s Barbara Dellenback hosts Oregon Grapevine, conversations with people who are actively and passionately creating the present and future in which they wish to live. The show takes its name from Oregon's state flower, the Oregon Grape, and through it you'll hear candid and compelling conversations on arts and activism, political lobbying, the future of libraries, and unique perspectives on current events.
Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback and U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio talk about his successes during his long career in Congress. DeFazio is retiring after this term.
Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback speaks with former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury about his career as an environmental activist. They discuss efforts to create more renewable energy options, including harnessing wind power off the Oregon and California coasts.
Host Barbara Dellenback and author Bob Welch talk about the assumptions made about people when they are labeled. Welch is an evangelical Christian who wrote the book when he realized his faith and the right-wing politics of the Donald Trump led Republican party did not go together. Barbara and Bob discuss the dangers of making assumptions about people without conversations and understanding nuances.
Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback speaks with Native American Activist and artist, Celeste Whitewolf about the importance of traditions and history in her community.
Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, and Arcimoto's Mark Frohnmayer talk about the future of electric transportation.
In this episode, host Barbara Dellenback speaks with Food for Lane County Youth Farm coordinator, Ted Purdy. This year the farm produced over 100,000 pounds of fresh produce last year for distribution to local residents. The Springfield farm stand sells fresh produce from May through October. Adults and youths work and learn together about farming and food security.
Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback speaks with Grammy-award winning musician Mason Williams. They talk about his life in show business, his art, and creativity.
Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with Lisa Abia-Smith about things that happen in museums beyond exhibits. They touch on the importance of art in mental health, how museum staff is teaching art remotely, and how to convince yourself to pick up that pencil and just draw.
Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with author and avid hiker Bonnie Henderson about the Oregon Coast Trail. Hear the conversation about walking the length of the state on the beach and trails overlooking the Pacific Ocean. What is the trail's history? Is it complete from coast coast? Where can you stay the night? Hear about her new book and plan your next coastal jaunt.
