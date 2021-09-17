KLCC’s Barbara Dellenback hosts Oregon Grapevine, conversations with people who are actively and passionately creating the present and future in which they wish to live. The show takes its name from Oregon's state flower, the Oregon Grape, and through it you'll hear candid and compelling conversations on arts and activism, political lobbying, the future of libraries, and unique perspectives on current events.

If you know people taking creative and perceptive action, and making unusual choices in these times, please send us an email.