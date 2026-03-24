Barbara DellenbackHost of Oregon Grapevine
Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
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Micro colleges offer unique educational opportunities. Jacob Hundt of Thoreau College speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about offerings including hands on creativity, critical thinking skills, and group discussions, Micro colleges offerings can include anything from farming techniques, religious studies, philosophy, and the connection between the natural world and cultural lineage.
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Medicine is increasingly mired in insurance issues, corporatization, and specialties. Professor and Attorney Hayden Rooke-Ley speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about how to get protections for consumers and doctors, the legal blocks to corporations, and the future of medical care.
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The Bay City Arts Center is a place of connection through art, conversation. radio shows, and more. Executive Director Lauren Sorg speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about the art that is in all of us. They talk about the creative forces that bring the coastal community together.
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Eugene's Shedd Institute brings performance, education, and community to the region. Co-founder Ginevra Ralph speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about building community, hearing loss advocacy, bringing the audience into the performance, and spreading the love of music.
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Charley Locke is a narrative journalist, based in Portland. She speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about stories centered on youth and seniors. They discuss inspiration, how to generate ideas, and the joy of meeting interesting people.
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Storytelling is not just in books or in oral history anymore. Robert Arellano is the Founding Director of the Center for Emerging Media and Digital Arts at Southern Oregon University. He speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about novels, games, advertising, and social media and how to keep stories alive for all generations.
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Dr. David Altman is a physics professor and researcher at Willamette University. He teaches in labs and lectures, and also through the school's tradition of colloquium classes. He and Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback discuss the hard sciences, interdisciplinary education, schooling post pandemic, and the physics of knitting.
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Some people are gifted with the art of customer service. Don Smythe is behind the counter of Eugene's Southside Post Office, and guides customers through a variety of tasks. He does more than just help with packages and stamps. He speaks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about his conversations with regulars and new comers about their lives and helps them get through the day with a smile.
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Gutenberg College fosters a Biblical worldview through deep reading, and discussion. The small student body studies together in discussion groups, and delve into the Great Books. President Chris Swanson speaks with host, Barbara Dellenback, about philosophy, studying intention and life choices, and the value of community and personal choices.
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Eugene is a center of cancer research and treatment. Dr. Jeff Sharman speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, about the beauty of the immune system, research advances, and compassionate care.