1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland

Portland police confirmed that one person was killed and at least five others injured in a shooting near a demonstration Saturday night. Police took two people into custody in relation to the shooting, according to media reports.

In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau said officers from its North Precinct responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street around 8 p.m.

“When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased,” the bureau said in a press statement. “Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time.”

The shooting happened near Normandale Park. According to flyers circulated on social media, a group of demonstrators had gathered at the park for a “Justice for Amir Locke” event. Minneapolis police killed the 22-year-old Locke after serving a no-knock warrant on a downtown apartment Feb. 2.

Several demonstrators on scene told OPB they saw a person come out of a nearby home and confront a group of about 50 protesters. The person then reportedly shot at the crowd of people. It was not immediately clear if more than one person used a weapon.

Portland has continued to see persistent violence and shootings so far this year. In 2021, the city saw a record of at least 92 homicides, and this week the city recorded at least six shootings in a nine-hour period between Thursday night and Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

