Fire prevention measures take effect on BLM lands

The Bureau of Land Management says summer-time fire prevention restrictions will take effect this Friday on its land in Oregon and Washington. The measures, which are implemented annually, ban the use of fireworks, target shooting with metal targets, and steel-component ammunition.

“All of these various devices can cause sparks that can then lead to wildfires," said Morgan Rubanow, a BLM spokesperson. "By not allowing the use of these during fire season, it really helps bring down the amount of human-caused fires we might have.”

Much of eastern and central Oregon is under drought conditions. The fire prevention restrictions will remain in effect through the end of October.