Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Audiobook recommendations to perk up your ears from 'The Stacks' host Traci Thomas

Published June 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT
If you need something to keep you awake behind the wheel during your summer road trip, look no further. (Getty Images)
Looking for a good audiobook? Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” has fiction, non-fiction and celebrity memoirs to whittle away the hours.

Traci Thomas’ audiobook picks:

Fiction:


Nonfiction:


Celebrity audiobooks Thomas loves:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.