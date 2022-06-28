I-84 reopens after blown tire on semi-truck halts traffic for hours through Columbia River Gorge

Interstate 84 has fully reopened nearly nine hours after a Monday morning crash that completely closed long sections of the interstate between Hood River and Troutdale.

Oregon State Police said a blown tire on a truck carrying a crane Monday led to the crash at around 6:45 a.m. I-84 was closed in both directions until nearly 2:30 p.m. when eastbound trips resumed. About an hour later, westbound lanes also reopened.

Investigating police said the semi-truck’s driver, 37-year-old Marvin Klopfenstein, escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed through the cement barricade separating the east and westbound lanes of the interstate.

The truck caught fire after the crash, and Oregon’s Department of Transportation closed roughly 47 miles of the highway in the Columbia River Gorge to manage clean-up. Police said around 200 gallons of fuel spilled from the crash, and environmental officials were on the scene for cleanup.

The truck and the crane boom it was hauling also gouged out chunks of asphalt as it slid on the highway, which officials said will need repair before the section of highway can reopen.

After fully reopening the interstate on Monday afternoon, ODOT officials cautioned travelers to expect congestion and watch for workers in the area west of Cascade Locks.

Oregon’s Trip Check website provides up-to-date information on all state road closures.

