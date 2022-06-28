© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

I-84 reopens after blown tire on semi-truck halts traffic for hours through Columbia River Gorge

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM PDT

Interstate 84 has fully reopened nearly nine hours after a Monday morning crash that completely closed long sections of the interstate between Hood River and Troutdale.

Oregon State Police said a blown tire on a truck carrying a crane Monday led to the crash at around 6:45 a.m. I-84 was closed in both directions until nearly 2:30 p.m. when eastbound trips resumed. About an hour later, westbound lanes also reopened.

Investigating police said the semi-truck’s driver, 37-year-old Marvin Klopfenstein, escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed through the cement barricade separating the east and westbound lanes of the interstate.

The truck caught fire after the crash, and Oregon’s Department of Transportation closed roughly 47 miles of the highway in the Columbia River Gorge to manage clean-up. Police said around 200 gallons of fuel spilled from the crash, and environmental officials were on the scene for cleanup.

The truck and the crane boom it was hauling also gouged out chunks of asphalt as it slid on the highway, which officials said will need repair before the section of highway can reopen.

After fully reopening the interstate on Monday afternoon, ODOT officials cautioned travelers to expect congestion and watch for workers in the area west of Cascade Locks.

Oregon’s Trip Check website provides up-to-date information on all state road closures.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

A blown tire on a truck carrying a crane Monday, June 27, 2022, led to a crash that closed a long section of I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale, according to Oregon State Police. The truck later caught fire but the driver reportedly escaped with minor injuries.
Oregon State Police /
/
A blown tire on a truck carrying a crane Monday, June 27, 2022, led to a crash that closed a long section of I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale, according to Oregon State Police. The truck later caught fire but the driver reportedly escaped with minor injuries.