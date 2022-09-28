Where does House Jan. 6 committee investigation stand?

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 postponed its hearing this week because of Hurricane Ian. The committee held a number of high-profile hearings over the summer and is expected to issue a report of its findings at some point.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kimberly Wehle, professor at American University Washington College of Law and former assistant U.S. attorney about what the committee has revealed in recent months and what to look out for as it continues and eventually winds down its investigation. Wehle is also the author of “How to Read the Constitution and Why.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

