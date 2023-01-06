© 2023 KLCC

Checking in on Buffalo after deadly blizzards, Damar Hamlin

Published January 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST

Buffalo has suffered through a series of unfortunate events lately, between the deadly blizzards and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent health scare during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee is joined by Jillian Hanesworth, Buffalo’s first poet laureate, to talk about how the community is doing in the aftermath of all of this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

