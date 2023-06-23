Culver City's Mayura Indian Restaurant specializes in South Indian cuisine

Mayura Indian Restaurant has gained a loyal following and high praise from Los Angeles food critics since it opened in Culver City, California 19 years ago. But the owners, Padmini Aniyan and her husband Aniyan Puthanpurayil, took a risk when they moved to the U.S. and opened a restaurant specializing in food from the southern Indian state of Kerala. South Indian restaurants are a growing part of the Indian cuisine scene across the U.S., but food from Kerala, with its combination of spices and coconut, is unique.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Aniyan and gets a peek at the process of making one dish typical of South Indian cuisine: the wafer-thin, rice-and-lentil crepes called dosa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

