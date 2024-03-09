OSF and other arts organizations receive legislative funding

The money is aimed at 20 organizations in response to financial impacts from the COVID pandemic. The biggest appropriation will go to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland which will receive more than $2.5 million. The Oregon Symphony and the Clatsop County Historical Society will each get around $1 million.

One arts organization was not approved for the total funding originally planned. The High Desert Museum outside of Bend got more than $379,000. But, it had originally been planned to get an additional $2 million.

An additional appropriation of nearly $13.5 million for grant funds to cultural organizations in Oregon was not funded.

