OSF and other arts organizations receive legislative funding

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published March 9, 2024 at 6:33 AM PST
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival's signature stage at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Featured in the photo is the 2017 set and ensemble in “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Kim Budd
/
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival's signature stage at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Featured in the photo is the 2017 set and ensemble in "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

The money is aimed at 20 organizations in response to financial impacts from the COVID pandemic. The biggest appropriation will go to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland which will receive more than $2.5 million. The Oregon Symphony and the Clatsop County Historical Society will each get around $1 million.

One arts organization was not approved for the total funding originally planned. The High Desert Museum outside of Bend got more than $379,000. But, it had originally been planned to get an additional $2 million.

An additional appropriation of nearly $13.5 million for grant funds to cultural organizations in Oregon was not funded.
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is a radio producer and writer. A native of the Pacific Northwest, his work has appeared on public radio stations and in magazines along the West Coast. He received his Bachelor's Degree in geography from the University of Washington and a Master's in Journalism from UC Berkeley. Besides working at KUER, he enjoys being outside in just about every way possible.
