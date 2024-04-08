6 months of war in Gaza

Israel this weekend announced it is moving some of its troops out of southern Gaza for now. Meanwhile, a new round of ceasefire talks began in Cairo on Sunday. The Israel-Hamas war is now in its sixth month. It began after the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 Israelis hostage. Israel retaliated by launching a war in Gaza, which has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. The conflict has become Israel’s longest war since its war of independence in 1948.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Daniel Levy, a former peace negotiator and advisor to the Israeli government under the administrations of Yitzak Rabin and Ehud Barak. He is president of the U.S. / Middle East Project, a nonprofit policy institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

