I-5 closed in Eugene due to crowd on the highway

Traffic on I-5 in Eugene is snarled due to an apparent protest.

ODOT traffic cameras show a crowd of people and emergency responders in the southbound lanes of the highway near the interchange with I-105.

The motivation behind the protest is unknown, but it comes on the same day as protests in other cities across the country over the Israeli war with Gaza. News reports show such protests blocking traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and near O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

At 11 a.m., the TripCheck website indicated the highway had reopened, but significant congestion remains in the area.

