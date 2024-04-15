© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

I-5 closed in Eugene due to crowd on the highway

KLCC
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:49 AM PDT
traffic camera showing people and emergency vehicles on highway
ODOT
An ODOT traffic camera shows a crowd of people and first responders on I-5 soundbound in Eugene.

Traffic on I-5 in Eugene is snarled due to an apparent protest.

ODOT traffic cameras show a crowd of people and emergency responders in the southbound lanes of the highway near the interchange with I-105.

The motivation behind the protest is unknown, but it comes on the same day as protests in other cities across the country over the Israeli war with Gaza. News reports show such protests blocking traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and near O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

At 11 a.m., the TripCheck website indicated the highway had reopened, but significant congestion remains in the area.

This post will be updated.