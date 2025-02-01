© 2025 KLCC

2024 RTDNA Murrows Awards 'Overall Excellence' entry

This is KLCC's entry for the "Overall Excellence" category of the 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards.
KLCC is based in Eugene, Oregon and serves Lane, Douglas, Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Deschutes Counties.
KLCC 2024 Overall Excellence entry.mp3

2024 RTDNA Overall Excellence entry

Newscast 2/13 - Rachael McDonald

Faculty rally - Nathan Wilk

Headless meters - Karen Richards

Election FAQ 2-way - Love Cross and Chris Lehman [clip]

Baxter update - Brian Bull

Oregon on the Record: Transphobia - Michael Dunne [clip]

Goat herd - Tiffany Eckert

Oregon Medical Group - Rebecca Hansen-White

Encampment - Nathan Wilk

Cool peppers - Karen Richards

Library 2-way - Rachael McDonald [clip]

Ecstatic dance - Cailan Menius-Rash [clip]

Coastal housing - Rebecca Hansen-White

Voter intimidation 2-way - Love Cross and Chris Lehman

Newscast 10/15 - Love Cross