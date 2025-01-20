© 2025 KLCC

How to watch the inauguration

By Luke Garrett
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:45 AM PST
Preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla/Pool
/
AFP via Getty Images
Preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

NPR News will broadcast live special coverage of Trump's inauguration starting at 11 a.m. EST on NPR.org and YouTube.

Other streaming options include the official inaugural committee livestream and C-SPAN.org.

All major network and cable news television outlets will broadcast the inauguration. These programs can also be viewed on subscription-based streaming platforms, such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Many news networks — such as CBS News, NBC News and ABC News — will air their coverage online.

MSNBC's inauguration coverage will air on its YouTube channel.

CNN and Fox News will also stream their coverage, but it requires a paid subscription.

Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.