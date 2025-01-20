© 2025 KLCC

The Senate has passed the Laken Riley Act

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 3:53 PM PST

The Senate voted 64-35 to approve the Lake Riley Act, a bill that would mandate federal detention for immigrants residing in the country illegally if they are accused of crimes, including theft and burglary. The bill is expected to be the first piece of legislation signed into law by President Trump.

The House still needs to vote on the current version of the bill, after the Senate approved amendments, including an expansion of the measure to cover crimes causing death or serious bodily injury. That vote is expected later this week.

