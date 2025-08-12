© 2025 KLCC

KLCC Lunch & Learn with NPR's Tom Bowman | September 9, 2025

KLCC
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:44 PM PDT
KLCC Lunch and Learn A Candid Conversation with Tom Bowman.

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in Eugene (1626 Willamette St, 2nd Floor Ballroom)

You're invited to a special lunchtime event with NPR Pentagon Reporter Tom Bowman and the KLCC news team. This is your chance to hear amazing insights and engage in a thought-provoking conversation with one of NPR's most respected reporters.

  • Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (The program starts at noon.)
  • Location: Veterans Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette Street, Eugene. 2nd Floor Ballroom. 
  • Parking: Plenty of parking behind the building on the surrounding streets.
  • Lunch: Enjoy a delicious buffet including two types of lasagna, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, bread, and light desserts, along with iced tea and lemonade.
  • Tickets: $40 per person. Reserve a table for six for $240. Your name will be on the guest list, so no physical tickets are needed. (The $40 ticket price covers lunch and other event costs.)

Sponsored by Wildwood Forestry, Summit Bank, Kernutt Stokes, Constellation Marketing Group, and Focus Partners Wealth

Program Details

  • 11:30 AM: Doors Open
  • 11:45 AM: Buffet Lunch Available
  • 12:00 PM: Interview and Q&A with Tom Bowman
  • 1:00 PM: Program Ends
  • 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Meet and Greet with Tom Bowman

Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon. He is also a co-host of NPR's Taking Cover podcast and “A Good Guy” from NPR’s Embedded.

We appreciate our sponsors for making this event possible:

