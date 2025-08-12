KLCC Lunch & Learn with NPR's Tom Bowman | September 9, 2025
When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in Eugene (1626 Willamette St, 2nd Floor Ballroom)
You're invited to a special lunchtime event with NPR Pentagon Reporter Tom Bowman and the KLCC news team. This is your chance to hear amazing insights and engage in a thought-provoking conversation with one of NPR's most respected reporters.
- Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (The program starts at noon.)
- Location: Veterans Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette Street, Eugene. 2nd Floor Ballroom.
- Parking: Plenty of parking behind the building on the surrounding streets.
- Lunch: Enjoy a delicious buffet including two types of lasagna, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, bread, and light desserts, along with iced tea and lemonade.
- Tickets: $40 per person. Reserve a table for six for $240. Your name will be on the guest list, so no physical tickets are needed. (The $40 ticket price covers lunch and other event costs.)
Sponsored by Wildwood Forestry, Summit Bank, Kernutt Stokes, Constellation Marketing Group, and Focus Partners Wealth
Program Details
- 11:30 AM: Doors Open
- 11:45 AM: Buffet Lunch Available
- 12:00 PM: Interview and Q&A with Tom Bowman
- 1:00 PM: Program Ends
- 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Meet and Greet with Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon. He is also a co-host of NPR's Taking Cover podcast and “A Good Guy” from NPR’s Embedded.
We appreciate our sponsors for making this event possible:
Ancora Publishing
Kernutt Stokes
Summit Bank
Focus Partners Wealth
Constellation Marketing Group
Wildwood Forestry