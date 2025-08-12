KLCC Lunch & Learn with NPR's Tom Bowman | September 9, 2025

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Where: Veterans Memorial Building in Eugene (1626 Willamette St, 2nd Floor Ballroom)

You're invited to a special lunchtime event with NPR Pentagon Reporter Tom Bowman and the KLCC news team. This is your chance to hear amazing insights and engage in a thought-provoking conversation with one of NPR's most respected reporters.



Lunch: Enjoy a delicious buffet including two types of lasagna, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, bread, and light desserts, along with iced tea and lemonade.

Program Details

Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon. He is also a co-host of NPR's Taking Cover podcast and “A Good Guy” from NPR’s Embedded.

We appreciate our sponsors for making this event possible:

Ancora Publishing

Kernutt Stokes

Summit Bank

Focus Partners Wealth

Constellation Marketing Group

Wildwood Forestry