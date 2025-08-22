© 2025 KLCC

Cocktail for a Cause with Local Ocean Seafoods & KLCC

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:24 PM PDT
Cocktail for a Cause

When: September 2025 - all month long!
Where: Local Ocean Seafoods in Newport, Oregon - 213 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, OR 97365

Local Ocean Seafoods in Newport and KLCC are teaming up for a great cause this September! Throughout the month, swing by Local Ocean and sip on their special Cocktail for a Cause. For every one you purchase, $3 will be donated directly to KLCC to help support your favorite public radio station and local news source.

You can enjoy a delicious drink and make a difference at the same time. Non-alcoholic versions are also available, so everyone can participate. It's the perfect way to support a local business and a local radio station all at once.

Stay tuned to learn what the special cocktail will be!

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.

Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
