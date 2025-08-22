Cocktail for a Cause with Local Ocean Seafoods & KLCC

When: September 2025 - all month long!

Where: Local Ocean Seafoods in Newport, Oregon - 213 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, OR 97365

Local Ocean Seafoods in Newport and KLCC are teaming up for a great cause this September! Throughout the month, swing by Local Ocean and sip on their special Cocktail for a Cause. For every one you purchase, $3 will be donated directly to KLCC to help support your favorite public radio station and local news source.

You can enjoy a delicious drink and make a difference at the same time. Non-alcoholic versions are also available, so everyone can participate. It's the perfect way to support a local business and a local radio station all at once.

Stay tuned to learn what the special cocktail will be!

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.