Oakshire Inspires for KLCC: Sept. 24, 2025

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT
KLCC Oakshire Inspires FB

Join us for KLCC Oakshire Inspires on Wednesday, September 24th! We'll be kicking off our Fall Member Fest with trivia games, prizes, and an opportunity to support KLCC in a fun way.

Your purchase of a pint goes to supporting KLCC's local news and programs. For every core pint sold all day at Oakshire Public House, they will donate $1 to KLCC.

The fundraiser is all day long, and KLCC will be at Oakshire from 4-8pm.

Date: Wednesday, September 24th
Time: 11am-10pm
Location: 207 Madison St, Eugene, OR
PRIZES: Door prizes for our guests - emergency radio, KLCC bags, and more.

Questions? Contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.

