Oakshire Inspires for KLCC: Sept. 24, 2025
Join us for KLCC Oakshire Inspires on Wednesday, September 24th! We'll be kicking off our Fall Member Fest with trivia games, prizes, and an opportunity to support KLCC in a fun way.
Your purchase of a pint goes to supporting KLCC's local news and programs. For every core pint sold all day at Oakshire Public House, they will donate $1 to KLCC.
The fundraiser is all day long, and KLCC will be at Oakshire from 4-8pm.
Date: Wednesday, September 24th
Time: 11am-10pm
Location: 207 Madison St, Eugene, OR
PRIZES: Door prizes for our guests - emergency radio, KLCC bags, and more.
Questions? Contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.