Oakshire Inspires for KLCC: Sept. 24, 2025

Join us for KLCC Oakshire Inspires on Wednesday, September 24th! We'll be kicking off our Fall Member Fest with trivia games, prizes, and an opportunity to support KLCC in a fun way.

Your purchase of a pint goes to supporting KLCC's local news and programs. For every core pint sold all day at Oakshire Public House, they will donate $1 to KLCC.

The fundraiser is all day long, and KLCC will be at Oakshire from 4-8pm.

Date: Wednesday, September 24th

Time: 11am-10pm

Location: 207 Madison St, Eugene, OR

PRIZES: Door prizes for our guests - emergency radio, KLCC bags, and more.

Questions? Contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.