How Botox went mainstream
The use of Botox and other injectable cosmetic treatments has been growing. It has more than doubled over the past five years, resulting in nearly 5 million procedures in 2024.
A treatment that was once just for A-list celebrities and the wealthy has become more mainstream and accessible.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Rachelle Bergstein about the Botox trend. She’s written about it in the Washington Post.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
