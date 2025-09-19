KLCC Presents: Mason's Children and Goatmouth

When: Friday, October 3rd at 9pm

Where: Sam Bond's Garage, 407 Blair Blvd, Eugene, OR 97402

Sam Bond's Garage is hosting "KLCC Presents", a monthly event to highlight local and regional artists in collaboration with KLCC's Music shows.

Join Dead Air and KLCC staff as we welcome Mason’s Children and Goatmouth on October 3rd.

Mason's Children explores the free-wheeling era of Grateful Dead music from 1966 to 1972. Goatmouth is a local Eugene band covering classic jams from the legends of the genre

The show starts at 9pm with a cover charge of $5.

Questions? Please contact John Salamie at jsalamie@klcc.org.