Grand jury indicts Letitia James after pressure from Trump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 10, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT

A federal grand jury in Virginia has indicted one of President Trump’s foes, New York Attorney General Letitia James, on one count of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement to a financial institution.

The indictment came after President Trump had called for her to be prosecuted.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. He served as chief ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom