Traffic signal work planned Thursday and Friday in Eugene

Thursday and Friday Eugene drivers may find their traffic lights are not working normally. That's because Eugene Public Works is upgrading several traffic signals throughout the city.

While the new equipment is being installed, traffic signals will be set to flashing red. That means drivers should treat the intersection like an all-direction stop.

The intersections where work is planned include:



Sixth Avenue from Charnelton Street to Garfield Street

Seventh Avenue from Charnelton Street to Garfield Street

11th Avenue from Garfield Street to Beltline

13th Avenue from Charnelton Street to Alder Street

River Road from Northwest Expressway to River Loop 1

Various intersections on Highway 99

Visit eugene-or.gov/traffic for weekly updates on street construction projects in Eugene.

