Wisconsin grocery store lets regulars start tabs during government shutdown

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with a small grocery store owner about how he’s helping his customers impacted by the government shutdown while also keeping his business afloat.

Royal Palmer, who owns Driftless Market and Deli in Platteville, Wisconsin, says he has a customer base heavily composed of retirees, with more than 40% of his regulars over 60 years old.

/ Driftless Market & Deli in Platteville, Wisconsin. (Courtesy of Royal Palmer)

