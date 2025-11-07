© 2025 KLCC

How flight reductions are impacting travelers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:44 AM PST
The airplane of the Falcons football team arrives from Atlanta at the airport in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, ahead of the upcoming game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Martin Meissner/AP
The airplane of the Falcons football team arrives from Atlanta at the airport in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, ahead of the upcoming game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons. (Martin Meissner/AP)

At least 800 flights will no longer be taking off on Friday on orders from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier this week, the FAA ordered airlines to reduce their flight capacity at 40 major airports across the country. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

The mandate came after weeks of government shutdown-induced stress on airports and more TSA agents and air traffic controllers miss paychecks and call out sick.

We hear from Henry Harteveldt, resident of Atmosphere Research Group and an airline industry analyst, about the impact.

