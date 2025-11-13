Cancelled Chinese film festival in New York latest example of Beijing pressure campaign, says organizer
A film festival showing movies that are hard to see outside China went dark after many of the directors who were supposed to take part suddenly backed out.
Its organizer says the Chinese government put pressure on the families of those who would be involved.
We get the latest on this incident and others like it with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.
