Roseburg launches survey to help shape the future of Stewart Park

The City of Roseburg wants input from the community on how to shape the future of Stewart Park. It’s launched an online survey.

Stewart Park is the largest of Roseburg’s 21 parks. It’s more than 200 acres and includes the Umpqua River Trail, a golf course, pickleball courts, playgrounds and more.

Stewart Park’s current master plan is 25 years old. The city’s Parks and Recreation staff want to develop a master plan update that will look at the next 20 to 25 years.

The digital survey will be available through Friday, Dec. 19.