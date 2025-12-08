Woman rescued from Kirk Pond near Alvadore Saturday

On Saturday, an Oregon State trooper and tracking canine rescued a woman from Kirk Pond off Clear Lake Road, in the Alvadore area, west of Eugene.

Lane County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a report of a missing elderly woman. Search and rescue volunteers and a state trouper in the area showed up to help. The woman was found almost completely submerged in the pond.

The woman was pulled out of the water and treated for hypothermia and taken to a local hospital.

The Lane County Sheriff's office says that was one of several calls over the weekend. That includes two different lost mushroom pickers and a person in mental distress.

The Sheriff's office reminds people to always tell someone where you're going if you're heading into the outdoors. And be prepared for weather and lack of cell service.