KLCC Film Screening: Oregon's Boat

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:20 AM PST

What: KLCC Film Screening of "Oregon's Boat - The Story of the McKenzie River Drift Boat"
Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 6pm
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Where: Eugene Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave., Eugene

Discover the story behind an iconic Oregon original! Oregon’s Boat is a fascinating documentary that delves into the evolution and enduring influence of the McKenzie River Drift Boat, a craft that has shaped fishing and whitewater adventures for generations. Through historic film, archival photographs, and powerful interviews, this film celebrates the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and adventurous spirit that define this unique boat and the people behind it.

Join us after the film for a discussion with the director, Randy Dersham, and Oregon On The Record host, Michael Dunne.

🎟️ Tickets:
$12 for KLCC Members with promo code (email membership@klcc.org for your code!)
$15 for Community members
Ticketing link available soon!

** 20% of ticket sales will go to support the non-profit organization behind the film, Oregon's Boat.

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
